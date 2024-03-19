Live
Delhi court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till April 6 in excise policy case
Highlights
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, in the excise policy case till April 6.
The former Dy CM was produced before Special Judge, MK Nagpal, of Rouse Avenue Court on the expiry of his previously-extended judicial custody in the case being probed by the ED.
Last week, the Supreme Court has dismissed the curative petitions filed by the senior AAP leader challenging the dismissal of review pleas against the 2023 verdict of the apex court denying him bail.
The ED had arrested the leader on March 9, 2023 after the CBI arrested him on February 26 last year in connection with the same case.
