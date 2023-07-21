Delhi Court Grants Bail In Alleged Sexual Harassment Case: Former WFI Chief and Official Released On Bond

On Thursday, a Delhi Court granted bail to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former WFI chief, and Vinod Tomar, an official, in connection with an alleged sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal allowed them bail on a personal bond of Rs. 25,000 each. However, the court imposed certain conditions on them, including not leaving the country without prior court permission and refraining from influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence.



Earlier in the day, the court reserved its order after hearing arguments from all parties, with both Singh and Tomar present during the proceedings. The prosecution informed the court that they neither opposed nor supported the bail application but requested that it be dealt with in accordance with the law.

On the other hand, the complainants' counsel opposed the bail application, insisting that if bail is granted, strict conditions should be imposed on the accused. He also informed the court about the wrestlers' apprehension of threat, as Singh holds significant influence.

Advocate Rajiv Mohan and advocate Rehan Khan, representing Singh and Tomar, respectively, stated their willingness to comply with all the conditions set by the court for granting bail. Mohan assured that there would be no threat from their side if any apprehension exists among the complainants. The court has scheduled the next hearing for July 28. Earlier this week, the court granted two days of interim bail to the two individuals, citing the Supreme Court's judgment in the Satendra Kumar Antil case from 2022.

In the Antil case, the Supreme Court observed that if the offences are punishable by imprisonment of seven years or less, or if the charge sheet is filed without arresting the accused, or if the person has cooperated in the investigation, bail should be decided without taking the accused into custody or by granting interim bail until regular bail is determined.

The Delhi police registered the FIR on April 28 in this case after the Supreme Court's intervention. A 1599-page charge sheet was filed by the police on June 15 after conducting an investigation. On July 7, the court took cognizance of the chargesheet and issued summons to both Singh and Tomar.

Singh was charged under sections 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 354D (stalking), while Tomar faced charges under sections 354, 354A, 109 (abetment), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Section 354 carries a maximum jail term of five years, section 354A three years, and section 354D also three years. The charge sheet stated that out of 108 witnesses examined during the investigation, 15 had corroborated the allegations against Singh and Tomar.

Based on the investigation so far, the police submitted in the charge sheet that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences under sections 354, and 354-A IPC.

The police also mentioned in the charge sheet that a supplementary charge sheet would be filed as forensic results of digital devices and analysis of call data records were still awaited.

Additionally, Singh is facing another FIR filed by a minor, who later changed her statement before a magistrate. On June 15, the police filed a 552-page cancellation report in the second FIR, which is pending before a POCSO court.

The court has sought a response from the minor wrestler and her family to determine whether they agree with the police or have any objections to the cancellation report. The case has been listed for further hearing on August 1.