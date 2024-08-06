Delhi court orders woman to pay Rs 15 lakh to ex-husband for defamation

New Delhi: A Delhi court has ordered a woman to pay her ex-husband Rs 15 lakh for defamation.



Judge Sunil Beniwal of Saket Courts was hearing a suit filed by the ex-husband for recovery of Rs 25 lakh as damages for defamation, and malicious and false litigations.

In his suit, the ex-husband, the plaintiff, stated that they got married in June 2001 and after eight years, his wife, the defendant, left the matrimonial house with their minor daughter and began to file frivolous and false litigations by putting defamatory allegations against him and his other family members.

In 2021, a family court granted divorce on his petition. He submitted that his wife used to chat with her friends in abusive and defamatory language against him and his mother. Further, she continued to nag his aged and ill maternal uncle by sending emails.

He submitted that due to constant harassment, he had to undergo major surgery in March 2022.

On the other hand, the woman submitted that the suit based on 2010 chats and certain mails from 2020 was barred by limitation as a suit for defamation is required to be filed within one year from the date of publication of the libel.

The court after perusal of the record of the case, said that it was evident that the defendant has indulged in acts amounting to defamation by way of libel.

"The court finds that the acts of the defendant have caused injury to the plaintiff, which have hampered his professional growth. The defendant is directed to pay damages of Rs 15,00,000 (Rs15 lakh) to the plaintiff on the ground of defamation, namely libel, and the damage caused to the plaintiff being a direct consequence of the action of the defendant,” read the order. The plaintiff is also entitled to simple interest at 9 per cent per annum, from the date of filing of the present suit till the realisation of the decreed amount, it added.