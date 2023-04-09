Delhi-Dehradun Expressway progressing quickly: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari the nation has achieved something unprecedented and stated during the fifth Ayodhya celebration Haridwar can be reached in 90 minutes from Delhi. At the same time, Dehradun will be only two hours away from Delhi. The requirement for a flight will be minimal for people travelling to Dehradun. He stated that the construction of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is progressing quickly and that it is expected to be finished by December 2023.

The current road distance from Delhi to Dehradun is around 235 kilometres. This distance will be reduced to 210 kilometres when the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens in December this year. According to official estimates, the 212-kilometer Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will cost roughly Rs 12,000 crore. Yesterday, Union Minister Gadkari performed an aerial reconnaissance of the six-lane Greenfield Expressway and said that 60-70 percent of the expressway's construction work has been done.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is split into four parts. It is being built on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) at Akshardham in Delhi, Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, Khekra in Mandola, Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, Shamli, Saharanpur and Dehradun in Uttarakhand. The path from Ganeshpur to Dehradun has been made wildlife-friendly. The entire route has been built with several unique provisions. This greenfield motorway has a 12-kilometer elevated road, six animal underpasses, two elephant underpasses, two major bridges and 13 minor bridges.