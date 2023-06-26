Delhi DERC approved PPAC increase

New Delhi: In Delhi, electricity may now become too expensive. The Delhi electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) granted permission an increase in Delhi's electricity rates via PPAC (Power Purchase Agreement Cost). After then, power usage in BSES zones will be 10% more expensive. The Delhi government, however, must make the final judgement on this.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), according to media sources, has approved the applications for power DISCOMS, BYPL (BSES Yamuna) and BRPL (BSES Rajdhani).People in South Delhi, West Delhi, the Trans-Yamuna region of Delhi, Old Delhi, and New Delhi would be affected by the rise in electricity bills. Not only that, but it will have a direct impact on the people who live in the NDMC region.

At the same time, power companies presented the situation as normal. They claimed that power supply companies must obtain DERC approval every year for a request to increase electricity pricing under the power purchase agreement. This time, it has been approved. The process of calculating new electricity price has begun. A final decision will be made only after obtaining public input.

The Delhi Electricity Commission, according to the information, has approved BSES's petition and granted authorization to increase the rate based on the Power Purchase Agreement. It is up to the Delhi administration to decide whether increased electricity tariffs would have an impact on the pocketbooks of Delhi residents. The Delhi government, on the other hand, published a statement in reaction to the DERC's rise in power pricing, asserting that the increased electricity costs will not impact Delhi citizens. Under the Power Purchase Agreement, electricity costs continue to vary.