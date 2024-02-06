Delhi Education Department Orders Return To Regular School Timings Amid Improved Weather Conditions

The Education Department in Delhi has officially mandated the return to regular school timings for all government, government-aided, and recognized private schools, starting from tomorrow. This decision, as conveyed in an official order, is attributed to the improved weather conditions in Delhi. The directive from the Education Department stated, "In view of the improved weather conditions in Delhi, all government, government-aided, and recognized private schools of Delhi shall resume their normal timings from 06.02.2024 (Tuesday)."

To ensure a smooth transition, the heads of schools have been instructed to promptly communicate this change in timings to students, parents, and staff through suitable means of communication. It's noteworthy that the Education Department had previously adjusted school hours due to severe fog and cold weather in the national capital, mandating classes to commence no earlier than 9 am and conclude by 5 pm.

On Sunday, Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average, accompanied by light morning rainfall, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature settled at 11.9 degrees Celsius, which is three notches above the seasonal average, according to IMD data.

Various parts of Delhi received light rain between 5 am and 8 am, accumulating 3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours until 8:30 am. The IMD forecasts predict more rain and moderate fog during nighttime hours. At 5:30 pm, humidity levels reached 83 percent.

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 pm stood at 282, falling within the 'poor' category according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI ranges from zero to 500, with values between zero and 50 considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.