Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Leads Crucial Meeting On Air Pollution Control Amid 'Very Poor' Air Quality

Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, is slated to lead a meeting on Thursday with various departments to discuss the effective implementation of measures outlined in the central air pollution control plan, according to official sources. The meeting is scheduled for 1 pm at the Delhi Secretariat.



Simultaneously, on Thursday, Delhi and the NCR regions are grappling with 'very poor' air quality. According to SAFAR data, the overall air quality in the national capital is recorded at 386.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported air quality figures at 7 am, with Bawana registering 442, RK Puram at 418, Jahangirpuri at 441, Dwarka at 416, Alipur at 415, Anand Vihar at 412, ITO at 412, and the AQI near the Delhi airport recorded at 401.

Earlier this week, an official from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) stated that the final stage of the central government's air pollution control plan, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), will remain in force. Stringent measures, such as a ban on construction activities and the entry of pollution-emitting trucks into the national capital, will persist until further directives are issued. The ongoing efforts aim to mitigate the hazardous impact of air pollution and safeguard public health in the region.

