Delhi excise scam: Court extends Sanjay Singh's judicial custody till Dec 21

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended, till December 21m the judicial custody of AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in alleged excise policy scam case.

The Rouse Avenue Court has also listed hearing on Singh's bail application for hearing on Tuesday. During the hearing, the court also granted permission to Singh to appear before the Parliament’s Privilege committee to file his submissions in a 'breach of privilege' matter.

Singh had to appear before the committee on October 5, however he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 4 in connection with its probe into the now scrapped excise policy case following day-long searches at his residence here.

On December 9, the ED strongly opposed the bail plea of Singh, arguing that the documents recovered from Singh were not part of the judicial record, highlighting his perceived influence.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal had then adjourned the hearing till Monday, where the defence counsel were to present their counterarguments.

Advocates Zoheb Hossain and Naveen Kumar Matta represented the ED during the proceedings.

In response, Sanjay Singh, through his legal representatives, appealed to the court for his release, asserting that the investigation against him had already concluded. His defence emphasised that Singh's continued detention served no purpose, especially considering the filing of a charge sheet by the ED, signalling the end of their inquiry.

The defence argued that further custodial interrogation was unnecessary, as Singh's detention lacked justification. However, the ED countered it, asserting that the investigation was still ongoing. It also expressed apprehension that granting bail to Singh might impede the ongoing probe, potentially leading to tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses.

According to ED sources, the financial probe agency filed a 60-page charge sheet, alleging that Singh was involved in conspiracy, money laundering and helping the accused. The ED has also named one more person as accused in the chargesheet, however, they have not revealed the name so far.

Singh’s arrest was the second big arrest in the case after former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

The ED had also arrested AAP communication incharge Vijay Nair in the case. The liquor scam case pertains to allegations that the AAP-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it. The AAP has strongly refuted the charge and accused the BJP government at centre of indulging in political vendetta.