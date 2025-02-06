Delhi Exit Polls 2025: BJP Projected To End 27-Year Rule Drought, AAP Remains Confident

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections may mark a significant shift in the capital's political landscape, with most exit polls predicting a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Leading pollster P-Marq projects 39-49 seats for the BJP, with AAP trailing at 21-31 seats and Congress potentially securing just 0-1 seat. This forecast is echoed by several other agencies, including Peoples Pulse, JVC Poll, People's Insight, and Chanakya Strategies, all indicating a comfortable BJP win.

However, the predictions aren't unanimous. Matrize suggests a hung assembly, while Mind Blink and Wee Preside stand out by forecasting an AAP landslide. AAP leadership maintains optimism, pointing to their historical track record of outperforming exit poll predictions.

The highly anticipated Axis My India poll results are scheduled for release on February 6. In Delhi's 70-member assembly, a party needs 36 seats to form the government. If these projections materialize on Saturday's counting day, the BJP could end its 27-year absence from Delhi's chief ministerial office, last held by the party in 1998.

The election, conducted in a single phase on Wednesday, has drawn significant attention as it could reshape Delhi's political dynamics for the first time in nearly three decades.