Delhi gears up for mass vax, Arvind Kejriwal says 3 Crore vaccines needed

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the state administration has geared up for mass vaccination across the capital and it would need around 80,000 to 85,000 vaccine doses per day.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said, around 300 centres have been set up for vaccination in the city with an aim to complete vaccination drive in the next three months, if Delhi gets adequate supplies from the Centre.



"At present, around 100 vaccination centres are operational in Delhi and around 200 more centres will come up in the next few days. Delhi would need around 3 crore vaccines in next three months to cater to more than 2 crore population of the national capital," Kejriwal said.



Delhi has so far received around 40 lakh vaccines and it would need around 2.60 crore more in the next three months. "As of today around 1 lakh people are getting jabs per day in Delhi. We can increase this number up to 3 lakh per day. We have increased our vaccination sites and many more to be set up soon," the chief minister said.



The Centre has already been alerted that India will witness the third wave of Covid and therefore the Delhi Government wants to vaccinate all its citizens within next three months. "We will request the Centre to provide adequate vaccines to Delhi. Delhi government wants to vaccinate all eligible people before the next wave of pandemic," Kejriwal added.