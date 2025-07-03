Delhi governance turning into a farce, says AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sharply criticised the BJP-led Delhi government over two controversial decisions, the plan to seize old vehicles at petrol pumps starting July 1, and the proposal to conduct artificial rainfall during an already active monsoon season.

Speaking to the media, AAP’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bhardwaj lashed out at the administration, comparing it to a village council. “This is not how a government functions; it seems like they are running the Phulera Panchayat,” he remarked, referencing the fictional rural council made popular by the web series Panchayat.

Bhardwaj warned that enforcing vehicle seizures at petrol stations would create unnecessary chaos. “It will lead to arguments and scuffles between petrol pump staff and vehicle owners,” he said, adding that even the Petrol Pump Owners Association has deemed the policy impractical.

The AAP leader also accused the government of superficial governance. “They pretended to fix potholes. While minor ones were filled, major potholes were left untouched,” he claimed. “This government has no intention of working; they’re only focused on making excuses and blaming others, especially Kejriwal.”

In contrast, Bhardwaj praised AAP’s previous approach, saying that despite differences with the former Sheila Dikshit-led government, Arvind Kejriwal never used the past administration as a shield for inaction. “We respected the people’s mandate and focused on governance,” he said.

Questioning the decision to experiment with artificial rain in the middle of a rainy season, Bhardwaj said, “What kind of logic is this? It’s already raining daily. Even a village panchayat wouldn’t approve such a bizarre project.”

He further expressed concern over how bureaucrats, who previously “created roadblocks in every AAP initiative”, were now approving such questionable projects. “These decisions will be thoroughly investigated when AAP returns to power,” he warned.

Bhardwaj also took a jab at current Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, predicting that her government would spend the next five years blaming AAP.

“Five years from now, she’ll say that nothing could be done because of what Arvind Kejriwal did. That’s not leadership. When we came to power, we never blamed previous governments, we got to work.”

He concluded by stating that the BJP-led Delhi government lacks the intent to govern. “They have no vision or will to serve the people ,only a habit of making excuses.”