Delhi government cancels all state varsity exams

New Delhi: In view of major disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams, including final year exams, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

The Delhi government has asked all the state universities to evaluate students according to their previous academic record or come up with a progressive plan to grade students. No point in conducting exams of a semester that have not been taught, said Sisodia. The latest development comes two days after the Delhi University postponed exams for the final year students of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students to August 15. "We have asked the Central government to take the current circumstances into consideration.

However, it is up to them to cancel exams in Delhi University, JNU and other Central universities", Sisodia said. The University Grants Commission, on Wednesday, released the latest guidelines allowing the varsities to conduct exams across the country in September. However, the decision did not go well with many educationists and students who were demanding the cancellation of final year university exams due to the health risks it posed.