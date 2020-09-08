Delhi government gives relief to non-domestic electricity consumers, fixed charge half

New Delhi: The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has reduced the electricity fixed charge by 50 percent during the full lockdown period in April and May, in view of the problems faced by non-domestic, commercial and industrial consumers and demand from industry associations.

During this period, these consumers will have to pay Rs 125 per KVA per month instead of Rs 250 per KVA per month. The total untapped capacity during this period was 80 percent of which 84 percent belongs to non-domestic consumers and 75 percent to industrial consumers.

Delhi's electricity minister Satyendra Jain said it would be a major relief for non-domestic and commercial users. On giving this exemption, the government will incur a burden of about Rs 160 crore. This will benefit about 44,000 industrial consumers and about 1 million non-domestic and commercial consumers.

Tweeting the order issued by the DERC, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government stands with the people of Delhi in this hour of crisis. Relieving the fixed charge will help millions of people experiencing difficulties due to the corona. The order issued by DERC stated that the Commission, considering the serious situation prevailing due to the outbreak of Covid-19, exercised its powers under Regulations 168 and 172 of DERC Tariff Regulations 2017 and DERC (Supply Code and Performance Standards) Regulations 2017 of Regulations 84 and 85 to remove the difficulties faced by the stakeholders including electricity consumers of Delhi.

Accordingly, the Commission allowed relief to various stakeholders including domestic consumers, industrial consumers, non-domestic (commercial, etc.) consumers, public utilities, distribution license holders etc. under its Covid-19 order dated 07 April 2020. In addition, the Commission is being requested on behalf of various stakeholders including industrial associations, non-domestic (commercial, etc.) consumers to grant partial exemption in fixed charge during the current Covid-19 status.

The order further states that the Commission has decided that for the electricity bills related to April and May, eligible industrial and non-domestic (commercial, etc.) consumers whose monthly maximum demand is less than the contract demand and acceptance load , The billing demand will be divided into two parts for calculating the prescribed fee for such consumers.

First, the prescribed fee for the demand of billing up to the maximum demand will be billed at the current rate of Rs 250 per KVA per month and second, the fixed charge for the remaining billing demand ie, (contract demand and accepted load minus maximum demand) of the current rate. 50 percent, will be billed at Rs 125 KVA per month.

Following the unlocked guidelines of the Center, the Delhi government has allowed several economic activities in the national capital. In several phases, Kejriwal announced measures to revive Delhi's economy. Recently, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission had announced an increase in electricity rates for consecutive years in the wake of the Covid-19 epidemic.