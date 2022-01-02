Delhi Government Has Ordered For The Shutdown Of The Rajan Babu Hospital

Delhi government announced the closure and vacation of North Delhi Municipal Corporation's Rajan Babu TB Hospital on Saturday, noting the property's worsening state. Satyendar Jain, the minister of urban development, cautioned that extending services in the building could be hazardous for patients, doctors, and other healthcare personnel.

The sealing decision, on the other hand, was described by Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor as a politically motivated effort aimed to tarnish the north corporation's reputation. If the minister had acquired a statement, he should have requested a response from the civic body or the hospital administration

On Thursday, AAP MLA Atishi claimed she paid an unexpected visitation to the hospital and stated the BJP-led north corporation was mercilessly messing with Delhiites' lives by attempting to serve them in shambles wards. While after consideration the structure's worsening condition, Jain said the order to vacate and lock the hospital building was issued on Saturday.

Jain has directed the additional chief secretary (UD) to look into the situation and report back to the Delhi government. The government has instructed that doctors and paramedics be removed from the hospital for the foreseeable future, and that the building be sealed after an initial investigation in the public interest.

Patients are being treated there despite the fact that the building of that hospital has been labelled hazardous by the north corporation, which is managed by the BJP. Jain stated in a press conference that this is the conclusion of the municipal body's carelessness. Doctors and paramedics have been instructed not to perform in the hospital for the time being, and sufferers will be transferred to other facilities.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation officials, on the other hand, claim that the Delhi government has ordered the hospital's facilities to be sealed owing to political bias towards BJP-run local authorities.