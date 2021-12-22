Delhi Government Intends To Establish An 11-Acres 'School Hub'

The government said on Tuesday that it is establishing the country's most advanced government school centre on 11.63 acres in the capital.



According to the authorities, the statement explained that in order to give pupils with a complete education, the school would promote athletics in addition to academics.The building blocks for both specialisations will be separate in this school hub, which was developed with STEM and Humanities in mind. In addition, a stunning Olympic-size swimming pool complex would be developed in the school centre.



In addition to the 240 classrooms, 13 labs will be established, each with all of the latest technologies and resources, with eight labs dedicated to STEM and five labs dedicated to Humanities. In addition, four libraries for primary and secondary school students will be built here.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that this school will be established while keeping in mind that how it will help in the children's growth. The school facility will be unlike any other, and the entire school premises will be included in the children's learning process.

He mentioned that children will bring honours to India from all across the world after acquiring quality education from there after the school was completed. It is their job to offer all necessary facilities to schools, but a good school is distinguished not only by its spectacular structure, but also by the dedication of its pupils and staff.

According to the authorities, they explained more details about the plans as four multifunctional sports courts and 12 badminton courts will be established at the hub. Both schools will have access to a common gymnastics space. In the school hub, a huge auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,000 people also will be developed. The theatre will be fitted with all modern amenities and can be utilised for a variety of cultural activities as well as huge conferences inside the school. A multipurpose hall with a capacity of 250 people also will be established.



It further added that a large Olympic-size swimming pool complex with heating and cooling capabilities will be available at the school. The swimming pool will be 50 metres long and 25 metres wide to allow the maximum number of children to practise swimming at the same time.