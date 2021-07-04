Delhi government permits city's stadiums and sports complexes to reopen 

New Delhi: The Delhi government has given permission to the city's stadiums and sports complexes to reopen from Monday but without spectators, according to an order issued by the DDMA.

There will be strict adherence to standard operating procedure and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour while opening the stadia and sports complexes, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in its order on Sunday.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, swimming pools, spas, schools and colleges will, however, remain shut, and all kinds of gatherings, social, political, cultural, religious and otherwise, prohibited, it stated.

Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses will continue to operate with 50 per cent of their seating capacity, the DDMA said.