Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Delhi government permits city's stadiums and sports complexes to reopen

Delhi government permits citys stadiums and sports complexes to reopen
x

Delhi government permits city's stadiums and sports complexes to reopen 

Highlights

The Delhi government has given permission to the city's stadiums and sports complexes to reopen from Monday but without spectators, according to an order issued by the DDMA.

New Delhi: The Delhi government has given permission to the city's stadiums and sports complexes to reopen from Monday but without spectators, according to an order issued by the DDMA.

There will be strict adherence to standard operating procedure and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour while opening the stadia and sports complexes, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in its order on Sunday.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, swimming pools, spas, schools and colleges will, however, remain shut, and all kinds of gatherings, social, political, cultural, religious and otherwise, prohibited, it stated.

Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses will continue to operate with 50 per cent of their seating capacity, the DDMA said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X