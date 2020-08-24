Delhi government to start registration of building construction workers from today: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: Delhi government will start a 15-day campaign from Today for registration of construction workers in all the 70 assembly constituencies of the city. Delhi Labor and Employment Minister Gopal Rai said that construction workers can apply to these camps from August 24 to September 11 to register with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. If they submit the proper documents, the registration and verification process will be completed on the spot. Delhi government will start a 15-day campaign from Today for registration ofworkers in all the 70 assembly constituencies of the city. Delhi Labor and Employment Ministersaid that construction workers can apply to these camps from August 24 to September 11 to register with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. If they submit the proper documents, the registration and verification process will be completed on the spot.

Rai said, "In each of the 70 assembly constituencies, a camp will be set up at a local school for registration of construction workers. Engineers of agencies like local legislators, trade unions, PWD, MCD, flood and irrigation departments have been asked to register workers. "

He said that the online registration process initiated during the epidemic will continue and construction workers can go to the camps for verification after applying online. He said construction work stalled due to the epidemic has resumed and there is a demand for workers at construction sites. Rai said that the board had provided Rs 5,000 for two months to each of the 40,000 registered construction workers during the lockdown period.