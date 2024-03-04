Delhi Government's Budget Allocated Rs 8,423 Crore For Civic Bodies In FY 2024-25

The Delhi government unveiled its budget for the financial year 2024-25, marking a notable allocation of Rs 8,423 crore for the civic bodies, a modest increase from the previous fiscal's Rs 8,241 crore. Delhi Finance Minister Atishi presented the budget at the state assembly, highlighting key allocations aimed at bolstering education, health, and sanitization sectors within the local bodies.

Of the total allocation, Rs 3,153 crore has been earmarked for various developmental projects encompassing education, health, and sanitization initiatives. Additionally, the budget includes provisions such as Rs 2,955 crore as Basic Tax Assignment (BTA), Rs 2,315 crore for Stamp and Registration charges, and a one-time parking fee.

Delhi comprises three primary civic bodies, namely the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and Delhi Cantonment Board, entrusted with the crucial task of maintaining cleanliness, sanitization, and delivering essential civic services across the city.

In the previous budget cycle, following the Aam Aadmi Party's ascension to power in the MCD, the Delhi government significantly amplified its allocation for the local bodies, doubling it to Rs 8,241 crore for FY23, compared to Rs 4,374 crore in 2022-23. The focus then was on tackling waste management, particularly in flattening the three major landfill sites – Okhla, Ghazipur, and Bhalswa – with a loan corpus of Rs 850 crore.

This year's budget, part of a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore, prominently features the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana,' aiming to provide a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 to women aged 18 and above. The budgetary allocation represents a strategic alignment with the government's socio-economic objectives, emphasizing empowerment and welfare measures.

In comparison, the previous fiscal year witnessed a higher total budget allocation of Rs 78,800 crore, coupled with the announcement of nine schemes in preparation for the G20 summit. As the Delhi government continues its fiscal planning, these budgetary allocations underscore a commitment to addressing key socio-economic challenges while prioritizing the welfare and development needs of its citizens.