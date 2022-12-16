Delhi Govt New Policy will Enable to convert private cars into School Cabs

Delhi Government is getting ready with a new school cab policy, which will enable the private cars to be registered as commercial vehicles and ferry school children after few alterations.



Under the policy, the transport department plans will enable owners of private cars to operate their vehicles as commercial ones by making few specific modifications such as installing speed governors as well as roof carriers to carry bags.

The policy shall be placed in the public domain after it is vetted by all departments. Presently, if someone wishes to run a cab for the school children, they are supposed to buy new vehicle and register it under the school cab category. Once the new cab policy is in place, a CNG fuelled private vehicle having valid fitness certificate can be registered as a commercial one and would receive a permit for carrying the school children.

The school cab policy was formulated in the year, 2007. Ten years later, a condition stating that, only new vehicles can be registered in this category was introduced.