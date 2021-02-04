Delhi HC pulls up lawyers for arguing matters from roads, parks

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed shock over lawyers attending and arguing cases while on the roads, in a park or while running up the stairs.

"Advocates are on the road, sitting in parks and even running up on stairs while attending and arguing. You have to adhere to the video conferencing rules. This is shocking," said Justice Prathiba M. Singh.

The remarks came after disturbance caused due to the poor internet connectivity and lawyers arguing matters from such places during virtual hearings.

On the contrary, Chief Justice D.N. Patel lauded a lawyer who was attending the matter from the parking lot of the court earlier on Thursday.

The court had commenced virtual hearing in March due to the pandemic. Several such incidents have happened in other courts since then, with a peculiar one in Supreme Court where lawyers appeared without shirtless or in T-shirts.