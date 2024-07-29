Delhi HC reserves verdict on CM Kejriwal's bail plea in CBI case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a bail plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the corruption case lodged by the CBI in the alleged liquor policy scam.

A Bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna reserved its decision after hearing the oral arguments raised by the probe agency’s counsel DP Singh and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing CM Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day, the CBI filed its charge sheet before a special court here against CM Kejriwal and other accused.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had already filed its prosecution complaint in the money laundering case, naming the AAP and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as accused.

Recently, the Delhi High Court also reserved its decision on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the CBI and the subsequent remand.

It also reserved its verdict on his plea seeking release on interim bail.

On July 12, the Supreme Court ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in connection with the ED case.

However, he was not able to walk out of jail since he was arrested by the CBI.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court extended, till August 8, the judicial custody of CM Kejriwal in the alleged excise policy scam.