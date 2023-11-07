Live
- Khairatabad Congress candidate campaigns Chintal Basti, says she came to serve people
- World Bank signs $200 mn project to boost 'Green State' goal of Himachal
- NDB $10bn loan reaps eco benefits to 400mn people in 5 Covid-hit nations, including India
- Cattle smuggler arrested in Gurugram
- People are ready to vote for Congress, says Kukatpally Congress candidate
- Incredible India! being showcased at London tourism meet
- Excise policy case: Delhi HC reserves order on Amit Arora’s interim bail plea sought for daughter's ill-health
- Manipur High Court asks state govt to lift mobile internet ban in unaffected areas
- Men's ODI WC: Zadran's 129*, Rashid Khan's lusty blows help Afghans reach 291/5 against Australia
- Canara Bank fraud case: HC dismisses Naresh Goyal’s plea against 'illegal arrest'
Just In
Delhi HC sets aside award of Rs 353.8 crore by suspended DM in land acquisition case
The Delhi High Court has nullified an award of Rs 353.8 crore issued by District Magistrate (DM) Hemant Kumar, who was suspended from his position, in a matter of compensation for land acquisition in Bamnoli village, southwest Delhi.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has nullified an award of Rs 353.8 crore issued by District Magistrate (DM) Hemant Kumar, who was suspended from his position, in a matter of compensation for land acquisition inBamnoli village, southwest Delhi.
Kumar, a 2013-batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, had increased the compensation amount for a 19-acre land acquisition by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) from Rs 41.5 crore to Rs 353.8 crore during his tenure as the district magistrate of southwest Delhi.
The high court’s decision was based on the observation that the DM had made this award without giving the NHAI an opportunity to refute the additional documents submitted by the awardee, Subhash Chand Kathuria, a fact admitted by Kathuria's counsel in court.
The court held that the award was issued in blatant violation of the principles of natural justice and contained patent illegalities.
The implementation of this award would have imposed an additional financial burden of Rs. 312.3 crore on the government.
Notably, the DM had passed the award in May 2023 and sought endorsement from the Divisional Commissioner (DC). However, DC, Ashwani Kumar, promptly highlighted the misconduct, describing the enhancement of compensation as a "gross blunder" that could have adverse consequences on planned urbanisation and development.
Following this, Chief Secretary, Naresh Kumar, endorsed the DC’s views and directed an inquiry into the matter within a week by the Directorate of Vigilance. With the approval of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, V K Saxena, a CBI inquiry was recommended to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on September 20 along with departmental action against Kumar.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs referred the case to the CBI for investigation on October 20 and concurrently, Kumar was transferred to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 19. He was subsequently placed under suspension with immediate effect on October 20.