Delhi HC sets aside CIC order to disclose Modi's degree

Delhi HC sets aside CIC order to disclose Modis degree
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has set aside an order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) directing the Delhi University (DU) to disclose...

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has set aside an order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) directing the Delhi University (DU) to disclose information with respect to the bachelor's degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Justice Sachin Datta gave the judgment, which had been reserved on February 27, after hearing a petition filed by the Delhi University against the CIC order. The case began with an RTI request filed by a man named Neeraj. In December 2016, the CIC had allowed people to inspect the records of all students who passed the BA exam in 1978, the same year PM Modi completed his graduation.

The Delhi high court had earlier put a stay on the CIC order on January 23, 2017. During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Delhi University (DU), argued that the CIC order should be cancelled. He said the university had no problem showing the records to the court itself.

