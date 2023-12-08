Delhi HC stays Shaji Prabhakaran's termination as AIFF secretary general

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Friday put a stay on the termination of Shaji Prabhakaran as the Secretary General of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Shaji Prabhakaran had taken the matter to the high court, asserting that his removal by the AIFF President was illegitimate and that only the Executive Committee had the authority to terminate his services.

During hearing of the case on Friday, Justice Subramonium Prasad put a stay on Prabhakaran's termination.

The legal intervention comes after the AIFF had earlier terminated Shaji Prabhakaran, citing a breach of trust.

The federation, in a concise statement to the media, announced the immediate termination of Shaji Prabhakaran's services effective November 7, 2023.

In the interim, M. Satyanarayan, the AIFF deputy secretary, has been appointed as the acting secretary general until a permanent replacement is determined.

The legal proceedings add a layer of complexity to the situation, making it a focal point for those closely following the developments within the AIFF.