Delhi: High Court changes roster for IP cases

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has announced a change in its Intellectual Property (IP) Division's roster.

Starting from November 28, Justices C. Hari Shankar, Sanjeev Narula and Amit Bansal will look after the IP cases.

Matters to be heard by the IP Division will be assigned by Judge In-charge (Original Side) amongst the three IP Divisions.

Earlier, Justices Prathiba M. Singh, Navin Chawla and Jyoti Singh dealt with the IP cases.

Apart from the IP division, rosters of several other judges have also changed. However, mentioning of urgent matters will be before Division Bench 1(DB-1).

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad embody DB-1.