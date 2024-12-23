Live
Just In
Delhi High Court Denies Bail to IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Over Forgery and Fraud Charges
The Delhi High Court has denied anticipatory bail to former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, who faces charges of forging documents, lying about disabilities, and deceiving authorities to clear the UPSC exam. The court ruled her actions were part of a larger fraud.
The Delhi High Court denied anticipatory bail to former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar. She was accused of lying about her disabilities, changing her name, and forging an OBC certificate to pass the UPSC exam. The court said her actions were part of a larger plan to deceive authorities and stated she was "unfit for appointment."
The court called her actions a serious fraud against the authorities and the country. It said Khedkar tried to take advantage of benefits meant for disadvantaged groups.
The investigation suggests she may have worked with others, including powerful figures and family members, to forge the documents.
Justice Chandra Dhari Singh canceled her temporary protection from arrest. A city court had already rejected her bail plea in August. Khedkar defended herself, claiming her disability was real and that only her middle name had changed.
Both the Delhi Police and UPSC opposed her bail, saying her arrest was needed to fully investigate the fraud.
In September, Khedkar was dismissed from the IAS after the UPSC canceled her selection. Khedkar denied the charges and claimed she was targeted after filing a sexual harassment complaint against a senior officer.
Her troubles started when she was accused of asking for benefits she wasn’t entitled to during her probation. It was later found that she used relaxed criteria for OBC candidates and people with disabilities, despite not meeting the qualifications. Additionally, her father’s wealth raised doubts about her eligibility.