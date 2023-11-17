Delhi High Court orders MCD to take over two public parks

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court slammed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday for failing to take over two parks near Jama Masjid. Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna ordered the MCD to take the appropriate steps to take ownership of both parks in accordance with the law. Also asked to take police help if necessary. MCD's counsel informed the court that the parks next to Jama Masjid, North Park and South Park, are not in their possession and are in the illegal possession of the mosque management, who have locked them.

The bench said, As the counsel for MCD said that despite being public, North and South Park are not in their possession, this court directs the MCD to take action as per law. The bench also said that if police assistance is needed, the civil authority should provide it. A hearing was going on in the High Court on the petition of Mohammad Arsalan on the issue of the illegal occupation of public parks around Jama Masjid in Old Delhi.

The court stated, "We do not live in a country where the law is not followed. The law must be obeyed. We are living in the twenty-first century. Every day, we discuss park conservation. The people of Delhi are unable to breathe.

The court further said, If it is a public park, then it should be opened to the general public. You keep it for the citizens of Delhi. It seems that your officers are living in another world. You cannot lose possession of a public park. You are answerable to the public. The court had earlier made the Delhi Waqf Board a party to the petition and directed the authorities to ensure that encroachment is removed from public parks.

During the hearing, MCD's lawyer said that the agency was allowed to enter South Park to maintain it, but not North Park.The court said that on July 28, the counsel for the Shahi Imam/Managing Committee of Jama Masjid had sought time to take instructions in the matter. However, no one was present from the Shahi Imam or the management committee on Friday.