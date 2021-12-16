Delhi High Court provides protection to inter-faith couple

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted protection to an inter-faith couple on a petition in which they said that they are facing serious threats to life from the family members of the bride. The girl fell in love with a 24-year-old man and married him as per Hindu rites and ceremonies.

According to the petitioners, the 26 year-old-woman, who has completed graduation, got married to a man from another faith at an Arya Samaj Mandir in northeast Delhi against the wishes of her family.



The parents and family members of the girl were against the affair and there are serious threats to life and liberty of the petitioners from them, said the petition filed through advocates D.K. Santoshi and Rahul Kumar Singh, pointing that the bride was thrashed by the family members on December 11.



While granting police protection to the couple, the court stated in Wednesday's order that, if any lapse occurs in the security of the petitioners, the ACP of Ashok Vihar area, and the SHO, Police Station Keshav Puram shall be held liable.



The court also issued notice to the respondents including the state while the Additional Solicitor General accepted the notice seeking some time to file the status report. He also stated that the requisite protection shall be provided to the petitioners.