Delhi High Court refuses to entertain plea to reduce Covishield dosage interval

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today refused to entertain a plea seeking reduction of the 12-16 week interval for the second dose of Covishield vaccine to eight weeks for persons over 50 years of age and those having comorbidities.

"We are not inclined to issue notice. We will dismiss with costs," said a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on a plea by Dr Siddharth De.

Are you aware of any procedure? How are doses fixed? Who is fixing the doses? We will have to alter the procedure if at all we have the power to do so, the court questioned the counsel for Dr De, advocate Kuldeep Jauhari.



Mr Jauhari responded that there was a Covid working group and other expert groups which looked into the aspect.



He added that based on studies conducted by scientists in the UK, there was a need to reduce the dosage interval in view of the new variants of COVID-19.



The court opined that Mr Jauhari was unable to convince it.



"You are unable to convince us. Just for the sake of arguing you are arguing," the court said.



While Mr Jauhari claimed that the petition was an honest PIL, the court responded that it had no doubt regarding the honesty of the plea and dismissal was not a certificate of dishonesty.



Mr Jauhari subsequently withdrew the plea unconditionally.



The gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine is presently 12 to 16 weeks.