Delhi High Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal’s Plea Against CBI Arrest

The Delhi High Court is set to review a plea from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal against his CBI arrest on Tuesday. Chief Minister Kejriwal filed this petition on Monday, and it will be heard by a bench led by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna.

Arvind Kejriwal was initially arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, and later by the CBI in June. This CBI action followed a local court’s decision to grant him bail in a related money laundering case. Kejriwal has also contested a June 26 trial court order that remanded him to CBI custody for three days. On June 29, the trial court sent him to judicial custody until July 12, citing his role as a principal conspirator and the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The CBI has alleged that Kejriwal has not cooperated during his custody and provided evasive responses. They also expressed concerns about his potential influence over witnesses in the excise policy case. Despite these claims, the trial court on June 26 refused to deem his arrest illegal, suggesting that while the timing was questionable, it was not sufficient to declare the arrest unlawful. The court emphasized the need for the investigating agency to avoid overreach.

Kejriwal and other AAP leaders are accused of accepting ₹100 crore in kickbacks for implementing a liquor policy that favored certain politicians and businessmen. This policy was revoked after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor called for an investigation into licensing irregularities.