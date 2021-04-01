Delhi Kooch Farmers to intensify protest with ‘Parliament March’

New Delhi: The agitating farmers, who are opposing the three new agricultural laws of the Central government, have announced 'Delhi Kooch' on Wednesday. "We will march to Parliament sometime in May," Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said on Wednesday. The SKM, which is an umbrella body of protesting farmer unions, further said that the date for the planned march will be decided soon.



Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting on three borders of Delhi -- Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur -- since November last year demanding repeal of the three contentious farm laws enacted last year.