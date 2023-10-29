Delhi L-G sanctions prosecution of 10 police officers for embezzlement of funds

New Delhi: Delhi L-G V.K Saxena on Sunday accorded sanction for prosecution of 10 Delhi Police officials in a case of embezzlement of government funds to the tune of Rs 2.44 crores.

The FIR against 2 Sub-Inspectors, 3 Head Constables and 5 Constables was registered by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) for the offence of cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust in 2019.

The accused have been identified as Sub-Inspector (SI) Meena Kumari, Harender (SI), Vijender Singh, Viju PK, Anand Kumar (all Head Constables), Krishan Kumar, Anil Kumar, Ravinder, Sanjay Dahiya and Rohit (all Constables). They have been charged with embezzlement of funds meant for salary, arrear and tuition fee, etc. for their personal use.

While granting sanction for prosecution of these officials under Section 197 (1) of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, the L noted that on careful scrutiny of the evidence available on record, a prima facie case is made out against them.

Delhi Police has also been directed to submit the case of another accused Vijay Pal (Head Constable), Traffic, expeditiously.

While seeking sanction for prosecution of these police officials, the Home Department submitted that in the disclosure statements, Krishan, Vijender Singh, Anil Kumar and Meena Kumari, have admitted embezzlement of government funds by them and statement of witnesses, seizure memo as well as accounts statements of other six accused persons shows their involvement in siphoning of funds for their personal use.

EOW, Delhi has filed the charge-sheet in the case against four accused - Krishan, Vijender Singh, Anil Kumar and Meena Kumari and approval has been sought to chargesheet other six in the court.

Delhi Police has already dismissed Krishan Kumar, Vijender Singh, Anil Kumar, and Meena Kumari from service, by invoking provisions of Article 311(2) (b) of Constitution.

The Inquiry Officer informed that as the accounts of the accused have been seized, recovery of the embezzled fund could not be made.