Delhi LG approves three-day holiday for G-20 summit

New Delhi: The G-20 summit will be held in Delhi, India's capital. Almost the entire national capital has been embellished. Security plans are also being developed. To safeguard the safety of international visitors, security arrangements have been put in place, and a three-day public holiday has been declared. The holiday is scheduled to last from September 8 to September 10.

In view of the G20 Summit, Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena approved a three-day holiday in Delhi on Wednesday. During this time, all government offices, educational institutions, and organizations will be closed. Furthermore, all private offices, institutions, schools, and universities would be closed.

In addition, all banks in New Delhi will be closed. Apart from that, all shops and businesses would be closed. To reduce traffic congestion in the capital, the Delhi Traffic Police will prohibit the entry of goods vehicles at the Delhi border on September 9 and 10. Vehicles carrying vital items such as milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies will be allowed in.

The Supreme Court Metro station will not be open for passengers to board or exit. New Delhi would be subject to the most stringent restrictions. All types of private and commercial establishments and items, including Khan Market, Janpath, Connaught Place, and Bengali Market, that fall within the authority of this district will be blocked totally or partially. This may generate problems for shopkeepers and traders.

The traffic police have urged such passengers to take the routes suggested by the traffic police on those days (from September 8 to September 10). During the program, no freight, interstate buses, or local city buses, including Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System buses, would be permitted to enter the Mathura Road, Bhairo Road, Purana Qila Road, or Pragati Maidan tunnels.

According to a police source, representatives from 13-14 international organizations, as well as ministers and others from 29 nations, will begin arriving in Delhi on September 7th. These foreign visitors will be the first to arrive at Pragati Maidan for the conference, which begins on September 8. The G-20 conference will also have a significant impact on traffic staff. They were also given different levels of instruction for this. Over 10,000 traffic personnel will be in charge of traffic management during the convention. The Delhi Traffic Police, according to headquarters sources, has a force of approximately 5,500 officers and staff of various ranks.

In preparation for the G-20 meeting, the Public Works Department (PWD) is planting 76,000 potted plants in Delhi. 35,000 pots will be planted around Pragati Maidan, while 25,000 pots will be planted around Rajghat and its surrounding areas. The department intends to plant three lakh, thirty thousand seedlings. There are 2.54 lakh plants and bushes on the site, as well as 76 thousand potted plants. The planting of pots will continue until two days before the G-20 summit.