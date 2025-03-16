Delhi LG, CM, and PWD Minister Inspect Sunhari Pul and Barapula Drain, Urge Swift Action

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and PWD Minister Pravesh Verma conducted an inspection of Sunehri Pul and Barapula drain on Sunday to assess the ongoing situation. New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj also accompanied them during the visit.

During the inspection, CM Rekha Gupta directed officials to ensure the construction of a boundary wall to prevent garbage dumping in the drain. Expressing her dissatisfaction, she warned officials against delays and emphasized the need for immediate action.

"If you do not take necessary measures, this problem will persist. Without a boundary wall, people will continue to throw waste into the drain," she stated, reprimanding officials for leaving garbage collected from the drain in the same area instead of properly disposing of it.

Addressing the media after the inspection, CM Gupta criticized the previous government for neglecting the issue. "These drains were never taken seriously earlier. If major drains remain clogged, how will the water flow? Water stagnation will occur on the main roads, including Satphuta and Ring Road. We have visited three major drains, and it is evident that there is a lack of coordination among agencies. The Flood and Irrigation Department has now been assigned the task with a strict timeline, and budget allocations will be made accordingly," she said.

Emphasizing the need for proactive measures, the Chief Minister added that the government aims to ensure Delhi does not face severe flooding during the monsoon season. She stressed the importance of cleaning drains well in advance, maintaining roads, and implementing a structured summer action plan to mitigate monsoon-related issues.

"Pollution control efforts have already begun for the winter season. The government is working on a war footing, assigning every minister specific missions and projects," CM Gupta stated.