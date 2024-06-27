Delhi LG Dissolves DDCD Amid Accusations of Nepotism and Favouritism

In a significant move, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has given the nod to temporarily dissolve the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDCD), prompting discussions across political lines.

The decision follows allegations of nepotism and favoritism, as outlined by Raj Niwas officials on Thursday.

Saxena's file noting marked to the Delhi chief secretary criticized the incumbent government for using the DDCD to grant financial benefits and patronage to politically favored individuals.

The Commission, initially envisioned as a policy think-tank manned by domain experts, was said to have deviated from its purpose, now housing unelected friends and partisan people, according to Saxena.

These positions, originally honorary, were eventually converted into highly paid roles, equating the Vice-Chairperson, DDCD with a Minister and non-official members with Secretaries to the Government of India, Saxena noted.

The LG emphasized that there was no work allocation among the members, rendering their highly paid positions baseless and illegal.

As a result, the Service Department's proposal for rescinding the appointment orders of non-official members was approved.

AAP leader Bharadwaj responded sharply, accusing Saxena of engaging in 'petty politics'. He pointed out that political appointees without tests or interviews are a norm in various Commissions and boards within the Central Government and BJP-ruled states.

Bharadwaj also highlighted the irony of Saxena's own political appointment as LG, suggesting there was no competitive process for his selection either.

In 2022, Saxena had also restricted DDCD vice-chairman Jasmine Shah from carrying out his duties, further intensifying the tension between the LG's office and the AAP-led Delhi government.