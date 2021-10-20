Delhi LG transfers seven bureaucrats, Special roles assigned to each in departments of Delhi government

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has transferred Swati sharma, a senior Indian Administrative service (IAS) officer and has been appointed as the health secretary to the Delhi government. Seven bureaucrats have also been transferred as per the official orders.



The orders dated 18th October, by the services department, Government of Delhi has explicitly mentioned the issuance of transfer and posting orders of these seven IAS officers of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, where they have been given various responsibilities.



The order said, "Swati Sharma, a senior IAS officer of 2003 batch, has been given the additional charge of Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Delhi.She is presently working as Secretary (Tourism). Besides being the Managing Director of Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), she also has additional charge of Art, Culture and Language.



At the same time, 2007 batch IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai has been transferred from Director (Education) as Chief Executive Officer of Delhi Jal Board (DJB).He will continue to hold the additional charge of Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department.It is believed that this reshuffle has been done in the health department after a significant drop in Covid-19 cases in the city.



Social Welfare Secretary Garima Gupta has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), the order said.She will continue to hold the additional charge of Managing Director of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC).



It said that Neeraj Semwal, a 2003 batch IAS officer, will be the new Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Food and Supplies).He will also hold the additional charge of Managing Director of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), relieving Ashish Kundra (AGMUT, 1996) from the charge.Madhup Vyas, a 2000 batch senior IAS officer and Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Development), has been given the additional charge of Secretary (Social Welfare).



The order said that Himanshu Gupta, Deputy Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (AGMUT, 2012) has been appointed as Director (Education).He will also have the additional charge of OSD, Health and Family Department besides Managing Director of DSFDC (Delhi SC/ST/OBD/Minorities and Disabled Financial and Development Corporation).It said that PWD (Public Works Department) secretary and 2000 batch IAS officer Dilraj Kaur has been given additional charge of Irrigation and Flood Control Secretary.

