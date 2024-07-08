Live
- Prez, PM, CM greet people on Rath Yatra
- Economic challenges ahead of Britain's new Labour govt
- Gopabandhu’s contribution to social service unforgettable: Murmu
- Lakhs of devotees throng Puri for Rath Yatra
- Home Minister assures revamp of education system soon
- ‘Bahishkarana’ Teaser: Anjali Plays a Key Role in Gripping Telugu Web Series
- Wimbledon: Djokovic expects to 'see a lot of fireworks' in the match against Rune
- Maruti Suzuki 1st automaker to send 2 mn vehicles via Indian Railways towards 'green logistics'
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Smashes Records with $16M in North America Box Office
- TGFDC camps bring people closer to nature
Just In
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Halts Mass Transfer Of 5,000 Teachers Amid AAP Criticism
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena temporarily halts the transfer of over 5,000 government school teachers following criticism from the AAP government and a meeting with the Government School Teachers Association (GSTA).
- Political tensions rise as AAP and BJP clash over the issue.
Facing intense criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena temporarily halted the transfer of over 5,000 government school teachers on Sunday.
This decision followed a meeting with a delegation from the Government School Teachers Association (GSTA) at Raj Niwas, as stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Another post from the Lieutenant Governor’s official account noted that he instructed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and the Directorate of Education (DoE) “to take a sympathetic, holistic & fair view into the recent transfer orders concerning teachers.” The L-G termed the mass transfer order as an “unfortunate decision” during the meeting, according to the GSTA.
Meanwhile, a political clash continued on Sunday with the AAP and BJP at odds.
Delhi Education Minister Atishi hailed the “withdrawal of the transfer order” as a “win amid our struggle.” In a video message, she remarked, “On July 2, the BJP, supported by the L-G, issued the transfer order, disregarding my directives to halt it… but had to eventually withdraw the transfer due to the AAP and the people of Delhi resisting its agenda.”
On Thursday, the Minister had called on the Lieutenant Governor to rescind the order, labeling it a “mindless act.” She had initially paused the transfer of government school teachers on July 1. However, after the midnight mass transfer, she instructed the Chief Secretary to initiate disciplinary actions against the officers who “wilfully defied” her directive to the Education Department.
Targeting the ruling party, BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely claimed on Sunday that the teachers association approached him, asserting the issue was being “politicised.”
The GSTA members were accompanied on Sunday by four BJP MPs – Manoj Tiwari, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Yogender Chandoliya, Bansuri Swaraj, and former education minister and party leader Arvinder Singh Lovely, according to the L-G’s Office.
GSTA general secretary Ajay Veer Yadav, who led the delegation in the meeting with the L-G, said, “All the affected government teachers are relieved by the decision… We were pleased to see the L-G show empathy towards us. Most importantly, he emphasized that teachers cannot perform their duties under pressure.”
The GSTA quoted the L-G saying, “Transferring such a large number of teachers is equivalent to humiliating them. This is an unfortunate decision.”