Delhi liquor 'scam': Cong demands probe against BJP leaders

New Delhi: The Delhi unit of Congress on Wednesday called for the formation of the Public Accounts Committee soon so that the CAG report on the previous AAP government's excise policy can be investigated, and demanded that the scope of the probe be widened to include the alleged involvement of BJP leaders in the matter.

The opposition party also demanded that the remaining 13 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on the AAP government's performance be tabled as well and discussed in the public domain. The CAG report on the 2021-22 liquor policy was tabled by the new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta of the BJP on the very second day of the first session of the newly elected Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said the party had given a written complaint to investigating agencies on the liquor policy and had included "evidence" of BJP's "involvement" in the matter.

He also asked why all 14 CAG reports were not presented in the House on Tuesday. The Delhi Assembly session has been extended till March 3. "We want the CAG report to be investigated by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). In such a situation, PAC should be formed as soon as possible, so that this report can be investigated and those who were involved in the loot should be punished," Yadav said.

Although the PAC is chaired by an opposition leader, in Delhi, the government has been leading it, therefore these reports should also be brought for public discussion, Yadav said. Yadav said there are some important questions related to the role of some big BJP leaders and the then Lieutenant Governor, which were ignored in the CAG report, he alleged.