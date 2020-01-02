Delhi man sets bike on fire after being challaned for riding without helmet, arrested
Highlights
New Delhi: A 20-year-old man set his motorcycle on fire after he was challaned by the traffic police in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Wednesday, police said.
Vikas, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was challaned by the traffic police for riding the motorcycle without helmet, a senior police official said.
The traffic police challaned him and impounded the motorcycle, following which Vikas set the bike on fire, the officer said.
A case has been registered and the accused arrested, the officer added.
2 Jan 2020 8:16 AM GMT