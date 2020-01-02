Trending :
Delhi man sets bike on fire after being challaned for riding without helmet, arrested

The traffic police challaned him and impounded the motorcycle, following which Vikas set the bike on fire.

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man set his motorcycle on fire after he was challaned by the traffic police in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Wednesday, police said.

Vikas, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was challaned by the traffic police for riding the motorcycle without helmet, a senior police official said.

The traffic police challaned him and impounded the motorcycle, following which Vikas set the bike on fire, the officer said.

A case has been registered and the accused arrested, the officer added.

