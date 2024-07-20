Delhi MCD demanded 10,000 crores from the central government in the Budget 2024-25

New Delhi: The central government is going to present the budget on July 23. In such a situation, the Delhi Municipal Corporation also has expectations from the Center. The Delhi Municipal Corporation has demanded Rs 10,000 crore from the central government. This demand has been made for the cleaning work of the capital Delhi, repair of roads and development of parks.

Delhi Mayor Shaili Oberoi said, "The Center gives money to all the states and corporations from its budget. Corporations of Bihar, UP, Maharashtra get money. This time the Delhi Municipal Corporation has placed its demand.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shaili Oberoi said, "We are demanding Rs 10,000 crore from the central government, out of which Rs 5,000 crore will be used for cleanliness work. Rs 3,000 crore will be allocated for road infrastructure and Rs 2,000 crore will be used for the development and beautification of our parks.





The mayor added that the Delhi government also contributes to the corporation. In 2023-24, the Delhi government paid the Municipal Corporation around Rs 5500 crore, which was utilized for educational purposes. It was utilized in the healthcare field. All costs, whether general, capital, or salary, were incurred. Now talking about 2024-25, this time the Municipal Corporation will get 6 thousand 60 crores from the Delhi government. When a state government is understanding its responsibility, then why is the Center not understanding its responsibility.'



He also said, ''We want to tell the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled central government not to hinder the development work of the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi also pay taxes. The people of Delhi also fulfill their responsibility as responsible citizens.Now the central government should understand its responsibility and give Rs 10 thousand crore to the MCD so that we can give a clean and beautiful Delhi to the people of Delhi. We hope for a positive response in the coming time.''