Delhi Minister Bhardwaj alleges approvals bypassed in IFC department

New Delhi: Responding to BJP’s allegation over Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control (IFC) Department, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that since taking charge of the department no files related to the department has been sent to him by the department's Principal Secretary Ashish Kundra.

“Since taking charge in March 2023, no files related to the department, whether for administrative approval, in-principle approval, payment processing, or completion of tasks is being sent to me,” alleged Bhardwaj.

He said that upon assuming the role of IFC Minister, he observed that no files related to departmental activities requiring administrative or in-principle approval, were being sent to him.

In a written note, he had questioned why no files were being sent to the minister for in-principle approvals, and even issued directives to the Principal Secretary, Ashish Kundra, instructing that all files related to projects costing more than 25 lakh rupees should be sent to the minister for in-principle approval.

This was to ensure that the minister is at least aware of the projects being undertaken by the IFC department of Delhi government using public funds.

Bharadwaj revealed that it is extremely surprising for everyone to learn that Kundra did not respond to the note, instead, this file was forwarded to the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department, Ashish Chandra Varma for his opinion.

Bharadwaj alleged that in connivance, Ashish Kundra and Ashish Chandra Varma declared in writing that Kundra has the authority to approve projects up to Rs 50 crore.

Consequently, files related to any project costing up to Rs 50 crore will not be sent to the minister.

Hitting hard at BJP ruled Centre government, Bharadwaj said that it is unfortunate that due to the laws made by the Central government and the handpicked Delhi L-G, files related to any project up to Rs 50 crore are not sent to the minister incharge for administrative approval or in-principle approval, or any other clearance.

"Neither are the files for payment processing sent to the Minister," he said.