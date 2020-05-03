Delhi minority body chief booked for sedition

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has registered a case of sedition against Chairman of Delhi Minority Commission Zafarul Islam Khan for a controversial social media post, an officer said on Saturday. The first information report was registered against Khan on April 30 under section 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth) after police received a complaint by a resident of Vasant Kunj.

In the FIR, the complainant alleged that Khan's post was 'provocative', 'deliberate' and seditious and intended to cause disharmony and create a rift in the society, police said, adding that the case is being investigated by the cyber cell.

The remarks were posted by Khan on Tuesday but deleted after some time.

Later, Khan also sought an apology while the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded his removal from the commission.