Delhi: NDMC organises fire safety demonstration for high-rise buildings

New Delhi: Gearing up for the summer, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday discussed fire safety, prevention, and emergency response strategies for high-rise buildings.

At a seminar on ‘Fire Safety in High Rise Buildings’, the civic agency also conducted a fire safety demonstration during the ongoing 'Fire Service Week 2025' under the theme of "Unite to Ignite, a Fire Safe India".

Alka Bijlani, Director (Fire Service), NDMC, said that fire safety is not only a matter of observation for a week but a matter of daily activity.

She said that NDMC Fire Department regularly conducts fire safety training camps in schools, hospitals, electric sub-stations, old age homes, offices and market areas.

She said the Fire Service Week emphasises the significance of community involvement, education, preparedness and innovations in fire safety.

The live demonstration of fire-fighting equipment, appliances, skills and techniques was organised by the fire department of NDMC in collaboration with Delhi Fire Service.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said that every fire fighter has the great responsibility to alert people about disaster occurred.

Our duties are very difficult and our work zone is very uncomfortable and dangerous. We are trained to cope up with every situation. He also urged students to spread awareness about fire safety.

NDMC Fire Officer Somvir Singh said the Fire Service Week is observed from April 14 to April 20 to commemorate the 66 fire-fighters who lost their lives in the Bombay Dockyard fire incident on April 14, 1944.

It also serves as a week-long campaign to raise public awareness about fire safety and prevention.

This week-long observance, guided by the Fire Officer, includes various activities to educate the public and promote fire safety measures. This initiative reflects NDMC’s continuous commitment to ensuring the safety of life and property from fire incidents in the NDMC buildings.

The seminar focused on critical aspects of fire safety, prevention, and emergency response strategies in high-rise structures and the way forward to make NDMC resilient.

Mukta Girdhar, Senior Consultant of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), gave a presentation about the types of disasters and preventive steps against them.



