Delhi on alert as Yamuna remains above danger mark

New Delhi: The Yamuna river in Delhi continues to flow above the danger mark, though water levels are showing signs of gradual decline. On 4 September, several lakh cusecs of water were released from Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage towards Delhi, but the discharge has since dropped to 58,000 cusecs by Friday evening. At the Old Railway Bridge, the river was measured at 207.18 metres, well above the danger level of 205.33 metres and the evacuation threshold of 206 metres. By 5 pm, the level had eased slightly to 207.16 metres, with the Central Water Commission forecasting a further drop to 207.15 metres by tonight. Since it typically takes about 36 hours for water from Hathnikund to reach the capital, officials remain on high alert.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has urged citizens to remain calm and not to fall prey to rumours. She said the government, administration, NDRF, civic agencies, public representatives and social organisations are working together and assured that the situation will soon be brought under control.

The impact of the swelling Yamuna has been felt across several districts. In East Delhi, about 7,200 residents have been affected, with seven relief camps established. North-East Delhi has seen 5,200 people displaced and housed in 13 camps, while 4,200 people in South-East Delhi are spread across eight camps. Shahdara has reported 30 affected residents with one camp in place, and North Delhi has 1,350 people accommodated in six camps. To manage the crisis, National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed in all affected areas, evacuating residents from low-lying zones. Relief camps with tents have been set up, and agencies including the Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and DUSIB are ensuring food, clean drinking water and sanitation facilities. Special teams have also been tasked with moving livestock to safer areas.

Facilities at the relief camps are being maintained round the clock. Civil Defence and Aapda Mitra volunteers are stationed 24 hours a day, while medical teams are on standby for emergencies. Meals are distributed three to four times daily, and toilets and clean water facilities have been set up near the camps. NGOs and social organisations are also extending support by supplying food and medical kits, while public representatives are carrying out regular visits to review conditions.

In East Delhi, more than 5,000 people were evacuated from the Yamuna floodplains under the supervision of the District Magistrate and the Boat Club. Divers and boatmen risked their lives not only to move residents but also to rescue hundreds of animals, including cattle, goats, buffaloes and dogs. The Animal Husbandry Department is now providing fodder and veterinary care for the rescued livestock. Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation is conducting continuous cleaning, fogging and sanitation drives in relief camps, while the Delhi Jal Board is ensuring uninterrupted drinking water supply.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department is maintaining close coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department to ensure smooth flow of water downstream from the Okhla Barrage. In addition, reports of waterlogging in South-West and North Delhi caused by damaged drains in neighbouring Haryana are being addressed, with officials directed to restore drainage immediately. Discussions with Haryana authorities are ongoing to resolve the issue.