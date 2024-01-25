Delhi: Over 20 cylinders explode at LPG re-filling shops; no casualty

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out here on Thursday after around 25 cylinders exploded at two LPG re-filling shops in the same building in the Badarpur area, an official said, adding that no casualty, however, was reported.

Director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding the incident that happened near Goyal Printing Press in Badarpur was received at around 6.15 p.m.

"A total of four fire tenders were rushed to the site and the flames were doused by 8.10 p.m.," Garg said.

"The fire broke out in two LPG cylinder refilling shops on the ground floor. The building comprises a ground floor, and two other floors," he said.