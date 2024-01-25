Live
- Delhi: Over 20 cylinders explode at LPG re-filling shops; no casualty
- Modi-Macron hold roadshow, visit heritage sites in Jaipur
- Tension in Kolkata after police prevent BJP youth wing from screening PM’s speech
- US media disputes Trump's claims in victory speech at New Hampshire
- Hyderabad Comic Con 2024: Celebration of comics, creativity & culture
- Hyderabad Public School Honors Harsha Bhogle with Excellence for Sports Commentary & Journalism award
- KLH Student Receives TiHAN IIT Research Grant & Technical Support from Microsoft for His Startup
- KIYG 2023: Adriyan Karmakar of West Bengal and Karnataka’s Anushka Thokur win gold medals in shooting
- Yoga teachers from various states special invitees at R-Day parade
- Gujarat boat tragedy: Aide of lakefront maintenance firm partner arrested
Just In
Delhi: Over 20 cylinders explode at LPG re-filling shops; no casualty
Highlights
A massive fire broke out here on Thursday after around 25 cylinders exploded at two LPG re-filling shops in the same building in the Badarpur area, an official said, adding that no casualty, however, was reported.
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out here on Thursday after around 25 cylinders exploded at two LPG re-filling shops in the same building in the Badarpur area, an official said, adding that no casualty, however, was reported.
Director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding the incident that happened near Goyal Printing Press in Badarpur was received at around 6.15 p.m.
"A total of four fire tenders were rushed to the site and the flames were doused by 8.10 p.m.," Garg said.
"The fire broke out in two LPG cylinder refilling shops on the ground floor. The building comprises a ground floor, and two other floors," he said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS