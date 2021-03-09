Delhi Police acknowledge women power 

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Delhi police pledged again to keep Delhi safe, secure and vigilant against all forms of discrimination and abuse. Various programmes are being organised to emphasise the women power and acknowledge their efforts on duty in police force.

Delhi Police PCR Units shifted 997 pregnant women to various hospitals in 2020 during lockdown period. In nine sensitive cases, birth took place in PCR MPVs.

On the occasion of International women's Day on 8th March, those women who delivered babies in the MPVs will be invited and honoured at New PHQ as guest of the Delhi Police Commissioner.

"Women personnel shoulder all responsibilities in Delhi Police, which shows complete empowerment. We assemble in Police HQ today to acknowledge the contribution of women in police duties and public life. Best wishes for International Women's Day," the Delhi police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava tweeted.

On March 8, Delhi Police are all set to hold a carcade rally in which 15 All Women PCR MPVs along with women staff will take part and march from India Gate to New PHQ.