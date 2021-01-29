Delhi police appeals to people for Jan 26 violence evidence

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has reached out to the people seeking evidence in the form of mobile, video footage or recording statements regarding the January 26 violence during the farmers' tractor rally.

The police have also appealed to the media to provide the investigating agency with the footage captured during the violent protests on January 26.

The police have asked people to come to Old Delhi Police headquarters at ITO and record their statements or submit any evidence related to the R-Day protests.

A mobile number 8750871237 has also been issued by the police for giving information. A landline number 011-23490094 has also been operationalised. An email id has been provided by the Crime branch for the people to contact them in case they have any evidence to share with them.

Posters with this appeal will be posted at various places in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has issued notices to the six farmers unions leaders to join the probe into the rampage by the farmers during their rally on Republic Day that left at least one person dead and several injured.

They have been summoned to join the investigation and record their statements before the Crime Branch. Of the 33 FIRs registered in connection with the violence, nine will be investigated by the Crime Branch. Lookout notices have already been issued against 44 protesters and farmer leaders.