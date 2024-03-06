Delhi Police Apprehend Alleged Key Member Of Interstate Tala Chabi Sikligar Gang Involved In Residential Theft Ring

The arrest made by the Delhi Police on February 29 sheds light on the intricate operations of the Tala Chabi Sikligar Gang, a notorious criminal organization known for its involvement in house thefts across multiple states. Manjeet Singh, a 36-year-old individual hailing from a village near Udaipur, was apprehended in connection with a recent house theft case. Singh's arrest has provided crucial insights into the activities and modus operandi of this interstate gang.



Operating primarily from regions such as Madhya Pradesh's Indore, and Udaipur and Banswara in Rajasthan, the Sikligar Gang adopted a deceptive approach by masquerading as key makers during daylight hours. Their strategy involved infiltrating residential colonies in Delhi under the guise of legitimate locksmiths, gaining access to unsuspecting households. Singh and his associates would exploit this façade to commit thefts in various houses, targeting both unattended residences and those with locked doors.

The police investigation into the gang's activities was triggered by a theft incident reported by a Mandir Marg resident, Pankaj Kumar. Kumar had called upon a locksmith to repair a lock, unaware that the individual was part of the gang. Subsequent analysis of CCTV footage and witness statements enabled the authorities to piece together evidence, leading them to a hotel in Paharganj, where suspicious individuals had been staying before fleeing the city.

Through meticulous analysis of CCTV footage, local intelligence gathering, and strategic raids, Manjeet Singh was eventually located and apprehended from his hideout in the Pratap Nagar area of Udaipur. Upon interrogation, Singh confessed his involvement in the thefts and disclosed his affiliation with the Sikligar Gang. Furthermore, Singh provided information regarding his accomplice, Gurmukh Singh, a resident of Banswara, Rajasthan.

Despite ongoing efforts to apprehend Gurmukh Singh, he remains at large, prompting authorities to take steps to declare him a proclaimed offender. Additionally, Singh's criminal history, which spans across Delhi, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, underscores the extent of his involvement in organized criminal activities.

The arrest of Manjeet Singh represents a significant breakthrough in the crackdown on organized crime syndicates operating across state borders. It highlights the tireless efforts of law enforcement agencies in dismantling criminal networks and ensuring the safety and security of residents in urban areas.