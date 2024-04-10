Live
Delhi Police Argues Against Bail For Umar Khalid, Alleges Social Media Manipulation In Delhi Riots Case
- The Delhi Police presents evidence in court, asserting that former JNU student Umar Khalid utilized social media to propagate a false narrative in his favor, as part of an alleged conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi riots case.
- Khalid, booked under the UAPA, faces accusations of orchestrating the riots amid protests against the CAA and NRC.
The Delhi Police presented compelling arguments in court on Tuesday against granting bail to former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case. Khalid stands accused of involvement in an alleged larger conspiracy behind the communal violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020. Charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Khalid's bail plea faced scrutiny before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai.
Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad articulated the prosecution's case, revealing crucial details gleaned from Khalid's mobile phone data. According to Prasad, Khalid had been in communication with various individuals, including actors, politicians, activists, and celebrities. Khalid allegedly shared links from certain news portals with these contacts, urging them to disseminate the content on social media platforms to promote a specific narrative.
Prasad emphasized that Khalid strategically amplified his version of events as part of a concerted effort to influence public opinion. The prosecution further bolstered its case by presenting a video clip during which Khalid's father was interviewed by a news portal. In the clip, Khalid's father expressed a lack of faith in the Supreme Court, suggesting a deliberate attempt to undermine judicial institutions and shape a favorable narrative.
Additionally, the prosecution highlighted Khalid's purported involvement in coordinating protests following specific court proceedings, as evidenced by his communications within a WhatsApp group. Prasad refuted Khalid's plea for parity with other co-accused individuals who had been granted bail, asserting that each case must be evaluated on its merits.
The proceedings adjourned with the matter slated for further deliberation on Wednesday, allowing Khalid's counsel an opportunity for rebuttal.
The allegations against Khalid and several others under the UAPA and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code stem from their purported roles as "masterminds" behind the February 2020 riots, which resulted in 53 fatalities and over 700 injuries. These riots erupted amidst widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), underscoring the politically charged context of the case.