Delhi Police arrest culprits who robbed former Punjab minister

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested three men, who had drugged and robbed Punjab’s former minister and his family members, said an official on Wednesday.

He said that the accused were about to flee Nepal but were nabbed by the police.

The accused were identified as Sarjan Shah, Krishan and Karan, all residents of Nepal.

According to police, keeping in view the latest inputs and to check the crime and criminals, Head Constable Rajesh was on checking and patrolling duty inside Anand Vihar ISBT when Sarjan was found roaming in suspicious condition having one bag.

“The head constable asked him to get his bag checked. He got scared and offered money and gold to let him go. On search of the bag, several gold articles were found,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth.

On interrogation, he revealed that he along with his associates have stolen jewellery from Sadar Area in Ludhiana City, Punjab.

“On further interrogation from accused Sarjan, he stated that his remaining associates are living in Bhowapur, Kaushambi, UP, but he does not know the address. A crack team was immediately formed and at his instance, two more accused persons namely Karan (main accused) and Kishan were apprehended,” said the DCP.

“The Station house Officer of Sadar police station in Ludhiana City, Punjab was informed, who confirmed the incident and further informed that one Karan, who was working as cook in the house of Punjab’s former minister Jagdish Singh Gharcha, hatched a conspiracy along with Sarjan and Krishna,” said the DCP, adding that they had drugged all the family members and stole all the jewellery and money.

Several gold and jewellery along with cash were also recovered from Karan and Kishan.

“All the jewellery, articles and cash have been seized under section 102 Cr.P.C. The accused persons have been arrested under section 41.1(D) Cr.P.C,” the DCP added.